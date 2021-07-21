CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A 74-year-old Rhode Island man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend’s son.

Charles Gangi, of Cranston, pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree murder in Providence County Superior Court on Monday, state Attorney General Peter Neronha announced on Wednesday.

Superior Court Justice Maureen Keough handed Gangi a 60-year sentence with 30 years to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston and the balance suspended with probation.

Gangi admitted to shooting 41-year-old Paul Zois five times with a revolver during an argument in December in their home. Zois’ mother and aunt were present when the shooting occurred, but were not injured, The Providence Journal reports.

“This case is an example of how a menial argument within a household can quickly escalate and result in tragic consequences when a firearm is easily accessible and is used with no forethought,” said Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist.

