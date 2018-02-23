CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Prosecutors say a New Hampshire man who filmed and photographed himself performing sexual acts on two children while they appeared to be sleeping has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 34-year-old Peter Morency, of Derry, pleaded guilty to three counts of producing child pornography in November.

Court documents say investigators found over 5,000 still images and over 2,000 videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children. About 30 images and 37 videos were created by Morency.

