Man gets 5-10 years in prison for not fixing antique cars

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — An antiques car repairman in New Hampshire has been sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison for taking more than $187,000 from customers and not fixing their vehicles.

Foster’s Daily Democrat reports a judge on Wednesday described 48-year-old Brim Bell, of Rochester, as someone who fooled a lot of people, but “you’re not going to be fooling me.” A jury convicted him four theft counts last year.

Court documents said Bell took money from clients and failed to complete repairs on their antique vehicles. Strafford County Assistant Attorney Chelsea Lane said Bell had shown no remorse for his actions, and he had defrauded people with sentimental attachments to their antique cars.

Bell’s lawyer said Bell made mistakes, but didn’t deserve prison time because he wasn’t a violent offender.

