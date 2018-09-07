LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A 29-year-old Massachusetts man who used a stolen car to drag a police officer through the parking lot of an ice cream stand has been sent to prison for five years.

The Lowell Sun reports that Michael Clark, of Tyngsborough, was also sentenced Thursday to three years of probation after pleading guilty to several charges.

Authorities say Clark was attempting to flee from police when he dragged Chelmsford Sgt. Stephen Fredericks through an ice cream shop parking lot in July 2016.

Clark was shot in the head and abdomen by another officer while he was dragging Fredericks.

Fredericks was injured but survived.

An investigation found that the officer who opened fire was justified in using force.

