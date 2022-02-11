NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — A man accused of a carjacking assault in New Hampshire that led to the death of an elderly man was sentenced to 12 to 25 years in prison.

Brenden Harriman, 23, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges in the Nov. 4, 2019, attack on David Dickey, 79, who died two months later.

“I just want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for what happened,” Harriman said in court Thursday, the Caledonian-Record reported. “It was never my intention to hurt Mr. Dickey. I was in selfish ways in those days and I had a long time to think about it. I truly am sorry. If I could take it back, I would.”

Harriman had been walking a half-hour after being released from the nearby Grafton County House of Corrections on an infant assault charge. Dickey had stopped at a stop sign and encountered Harriman, who asked Dickey if he was driving to Bradford. Dickey said he wasn’t, and was going to the local Walmart, the newspaper reported.

“The defendant got in the Jeep … and told Mr. Dickey he was taking his Jeep and that he would stab him,” said Paul Fitzgerald, deputy Grafton County attorney. “Upon arrival at Walmart, the defendant punched Mr. Dickey in the face, causing a nasal fracture. When Mr. Dickey got out of the Jeep, the defendant took the Jeep.”

Dickey was later hospitalized and died on Jan. 2, 2020. The cause of death was cardiomyopathy stress brought on by the assault, the newspaper reported.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)