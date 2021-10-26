(WHDH) — A man will spend the rest of life in prison after he beat his girlfriend’s 2-year-old girl to death because she had put her shoes on the wrong feet.

Jadin Nunez, 27, of Killeen, Texas, was found guilty last week of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole, the Killeen Daily Herald reported.

Officers responding to a reported medical emergency at a home in Temple on Sept. 22, 2019, found Shannah McAlpine covered in bruises and not breathing, according to the news outlet.

An investigation reportedly revealed that Nunez had chocked and beat the child. An autopsy is said to have indicated that McAlpine died of blunt force trauma to her stomach.

Nunez and his girlfriend, 29-year-old Ashley McAlpine, were getting ready to go to the store when Shannah put her shoes on the wrong feet, prompting Nunez to pick her up and repeatedly punch her before dropping her on the floor, the news outlet reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

Nunez then choked Shannah until she turned blue. She died from her injuries hours later.

Police allege that Ashley knew Nunez was beating her children but she would not stop him, according to the report.

She has since pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the case.

