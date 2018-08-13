Man gets life in prison for murder outside Boston barbershop

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dedham man who shot and killed 31-year-old Marcus Hall outside of a barbershop in Boston while his young son got a haircut was sentenced to life in prison Monday, Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley announced.

William Shakespeare, 30, faced sentencing after a Suffolk Superior Court jury on Friday found him guilty of first-degree murder and firearm charges last week.

Shakespeare murdered Hall outside the Hair It Is barbershop on Blue Hill Avenue on June 14, 2016, following an argument, prosecutors said. Shakespeare’s 4-year-old son was inside the shop at the time of the shooting.

“Marcus Hall faced an armed gunman alone rather than put his son in danger by fleeing inside,” Conley said. “His last act on this earth was to protect the child he loved.”

Shakespeare fled to New York, where he was captured by Boston police officers in 2017.

Impact statements were heard before sentencing and Hall’s sister described him as a “shining star.”

“Family meant everything to Marcus. He was our shining star,” Hall’s sister told the court. “I would like you to know that the violence in the city that made Marcus want to make a change is the same senseless act that was brought upon him. Marcus could have taught this defendant to be a better dad, husband, friend – only if he would have taken the time to use his mouth instead of a gun.”

Shakespeare is not eligible for parole.

