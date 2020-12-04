Man gets life in prison for strangling ex-fiancé inside North Andover home

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for strangling his ex-fiancé with a USB cable inside her North Andover home in 2018.

Brian Chevalier, 54, pleaded guilty in Salem Superior Court to first-degree murder in connection with the death of 49-year-old Wendi Rose Davidson, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

“This was a cruel and senseless killing of an innocent woman,” Blodgett said in a statement. “It is for this reason that I oppose any effort to do away with life without parole sentences for first-degree murderers.”

On the morning of April 20, Chevalier made his way into Davidson’s Lincoln Street home, wrapped a USB cord around her neck twice, dragged her into the basement, and fled with her phone, car keys, and purse, prosecutors said.

Officers responding to a report of an responsive woman found Davidson dead the following day.

Shortly after the murder, surveillance video showed Chevalier abandoning Davidson’s car in parking lot about a mile away from her home. He then used her ATM card to withdraw cash and rented a U-Haul truck, which was found in New Hampshire, according to investigators.

Chevalier was arrested several days later in Mexico and turned over to law enforcement in California.

