BOSTON (WHDH) - John Baglio showing the 10-inch cut across his face from a violent attack outside of Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

“You’re visiting your child one minute and the next minute you’re fighting for your life,” said Baglio.

Baglio says he and his wife, Jennifer, stepped outside for fresh air while visiting their son in the hospital Friday when a man approached them.

“Next thing I know, he’s throwing a punch at my husband,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer, an EMT, watched in horror as the man and her husband wrestled to the ground and into Washington Street.

“It was just shocking. I, in that moment, did not feel like an emergency responder. I felt like a panicked wife,” said Jennifer.

She immediately hit the “call button” on the blue light emergency call box near her.

“Everything went blurry around me, like I couldn’t even see what was around me,” said Jennifer. “The only thing clear was that blue light.”

Tufts security responded swiftly.

Boston police arrested a 45-year-old man in connection and charged him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

A broken crack pipe was found at the scene.

John suffered a concussion and needed more than 50 stitches. He says the incident took an emotional toll.

“It just seems like it’s really hitting me. Not just how close I came to, you know, possibly being killed but just the trauma of it,” said John.

