NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to three to six years in state prison after pleading guilty to setting fire to a New Hampshire diner in July.

Police had said the man kicked out the bottom window of the Daddypops Tumble Diner in Claremont the night of July 29, poured gasoline on or around the building and caused a fire or explosion. The diner was not open at the time.

Court documents said he had a grudge against a cook at the diner, the Valley News reported.

The man could get a year shaved from his sentence if he successfully completes substance abuse counseling in prison, the documents said.

The fire caused smoke and electrical damage to the diner, which was built in 1941 by the Worcester Lunch Car Co. It remains closed, and its owner died this fall.

