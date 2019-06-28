Man gets prison term in fentanyl sale resulting in overdose

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 8 ½ to 20 years in prison for selling fentanyl to another man who later died from a drug overdose in New Hampshire.

Twenty-three-year-old Spencer Grayson, formerly of Concord, New Hampshire, had pleaded guilty in April to one count of possession of a controlled drug and four counts of selling a controlled drug.

Prosecutors said Grayson sold fentanyl to 21-year-old Ryan Smith in 2017. Smith ingested a fatal amount of the drug and methamphetamine behind a gas station in Concord.

Grayson was sentenced Thursday in Merrimack County Superior Court.

