Man gets up to 10 years for holding disabled woman captive, forcing her into prostitution

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man who was convicted of trafficking a young woman with cognitive disabilities for sexual servitude was sentenced Tuesday to serve seven to 10 years behind bars.

A Fall River District Court judge gave Peterson Raymond, 33, a longer sentence than the state’s mandatory five-year sentence that accompanies a human trafficking conviction.

Raymond’s sister, Johanne, yelled “I love you” to her brother as he was led out of court in handcuffs. She had previously served time on charges connected to the case.

In 2014, the victim met Raymond online and moved into his Taunton apartment under the pretense that she would be engaging in a relationship, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Raymond instead held the victim against her will, drugged her, beat her, and arranged for her to have sex for a fee, according to investigators.

“She thinks she is engaging in a relationship with him that turns into being sold for sex, held against her will, and beaten up,” Quinn said.

Evidence showed Raymond advertised the victim on backpage.com, a website that has since been seized by the federal government.

The sex trafficking investigation in Jupiter, Florida, which ensnared New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, has thrown a spotlight on the serious issue.

“This appears to be an issue that is growing,” Quinn said. “In this case, I’m very pleased about bringing a conviction and an appropriate sentence.”

The victim, who is now 24, delivered a victim impact statement before the judge handed down Raymond’s sentence.

