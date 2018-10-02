Man gets up to 32 months for DUI crash that killed friend

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who was intoxicated when he caused a crash in Vermont that killed his friend has been sentenced to up to 32 months in prison.

The Rutland Herald reports 27-year-old Stephen Driscoll, of Bedford, New Hampshire, was sentenced Monday in Rutland after pleading guilty to negligent driving that resulted in a death, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless endangerment. Under a plea agreement, a felony charge was dismissed.

Authorities say Driscoll and a group of friends were visited Killington in 2017. Police say Driscoll drove his truck with 30-year-old Alejandro Phoenix, of Rockland, Massachusetts, after drinking at bar.

Driscoll’s truck struck a tree, fatally injuring Phoenix. Sullivan sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Driscoll apologized for his actions.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)