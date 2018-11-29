Man gets up to 7 years in jail for stealing $68 from Taunton Dollar Tree

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man has been sentenced to up seven years behind bars for stealing $68 from a Dollar Tree cash register earlier this year, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced.

Goldie Vorce, 47, was sentenced Monday to five to seven years in state prison for robbing a Dollar Tree Store clerk in Taunton on June 5.

Vorce entered the store just after 8:00 p.m. and ordered the clerk to open the register drawer, threatening that he was armed with a knife, according to investigators. Once the drawer was open, Vorce grabbed $68 and fled the store on foot.

Vorce later admitted his involvement in an interview with police but denied he had a knife at the time of the incident.

“This is a defendant with a criminal history who does not belong on the street,” Quinn said after Vorce was sentenced.

