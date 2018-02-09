PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A 37-year-old man and his 29-year-old girlfriend have pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the killing of the man’s father in Massachusetts.

Eli Perry has been ordered held without bail Thursday after entering his plea to charges of murder, assault and battery and illegal disposal of a human body. His girlfriend, Paige Malone, pleaded not guilty to the same charges Wednesday.

The man’s father, 64-year-old Raymond Perry, had been reported missing Dec. 1 after he didn’t show up to planned visits with his granddaughters. His body was found buried in Plymouth Dec. 19.

The state Medical Examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide by blunt force trauma to the head and cutting wounds to the neck.

Attorneys for both Eli Perry and Malone claim their clients are innocent.

