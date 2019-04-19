Man grabs woman, intentionally jumps in front of dump truck in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries when a man grabbed a woman and intentionally jumped into the path of an oncoming dump truck in Gloucester on Friday morning, sources told 7News.

Officers responding to a report of two people struck on Washington Street about 11:20 a.m. found a 40-year-old woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and a 41-year-old man who had to be taken by helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.

“I saw two people laying there, a guy and a woman,” said Gary Hiltz, who witnessed the crash. “The guy was bleeding from the head. They were kind of laying next to each other.”

Sources tell 7’s Steve Cooper that the man grabbed ahold of the woman and threw both of them in front of the truck as it drove by.

The driver of the light-duty dump truck that hit them remained on scene and cooperated with police.

A concerned neighbor said the couple had been arguing in recent days.

“I heard days before, like yelling and arguing,” Joseph Calnan said. “There was a lot of commotion.”

The road was sealed off with crime tape for hours as investigators interviewed a number of witnesses.

The incident remains under investigation by members of the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction and Crime Scene Services sections, as well as the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

The names of the victims have not been released. No charges have been filed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Gloucester Police Department.

