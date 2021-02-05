Man held on firearm charge after teenage girl fatally shot inside Boston hotel

BOSTON (WHDH) – A man who was arrested on a firearm charge shortly after a teenage girl was found fatally shot inside a hotel in Boston late Thursday night has been ordered held on $100,000 bail, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot at the Hyatt Regency at 1 Ave de Lafayette around 11:30 p.m. found a 17-year-old girl on the fifteenth floor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

Boston EMS were called to the scene and pronounced the girl dead. Her name has not been released.

Messiah Leggett, 20, of Hyde Park, was arrested not far from the hotel and arraigned Friday on a charge of possessing a firearm in connection with the incident, court documents indicated.

Leggett was seen on video leaving the hotel with two other people and crossing the Boston Common, according to the district attorney’s office. Police recovered a firearm when he was later detained at the intersection of Spruce and Chestnut streets.

Leggett acknowledged his “possession of the firearm inside of the hotel room,” investigators stated in a police report.

There have been no additional charges filed against Leggett in connection with the girl’s death.

“My office is working closely with Boston police detectives to learn exactly what transpired in that hotel resulting in the loss of this juvenile’s life. We will not rest until we know how this teenaged girl was fatally wounded,’’ Rollins said in a statement. “This is an active death investigation and my heart goes out to the family and loved ones of this victim.”

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the girl’s official cause of death.

The girl’s death was the second fatal shooting in Boston on Thursday night.

A man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the area of Capen and Evans streets around 10 p.m. was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

