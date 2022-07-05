BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been held without bail after allegedly stabbing a person in Boston Common Saturday and assaulting multiple police officers, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

TJay Carter, 39, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday on various assault and battery charges and other charges. Judge James Coffey ordered Carter held without bail ahead of a July 12 dangerousness hearing.

At about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, prosecutors allege that Carter stabbed the victim on Boston Common. Police found him bleeding on Tremont Street. Carter then fled on a bicycle before police found him in the Boylston Street area holding a folding knife.

As Carter was being interviewed by Homicide Unit detectives, the DA’s office said he became combative with officers, kicking, spitting on them and threatening to kill them.

The victim is expected to survive.

“I’m grateful that the victim will recover from his grievous injuries. This attack happened in broad daylight, in a location highly trafficked by families, tourists and community members, DA Hayden said. “We have a duty to create safe communities for everyone who spends time in our city.”

