Man held without bail after police seize arsenal of weapons from Hingham home

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hingham man has been ordered held without bail after police seize an arsenal of weapons from his home Wednesday.

Police say they were tipped off by someone 20-year-old Julian J. Gilmartin was speaking with online who said Gilmartin stated that he had collected a large amount of weapons and had begun threatening to kill police officers, according to a release issued by police.

A regional SWAT team arrived at his home on West Street around 5:40 p.m. and confiscated a loaded semi-automatic handgun, a loaded AR-15 style rifle, numerous loaded and unloaded handgun 21 round and 20 round rifle magazines, a revolver, ballistic vest carrier with two plates, ballistic helmet, several portable radios, additional gun and rifle parts, a tourniquet, packages of Quick Clot — commonly used to treat gunshot wounds, zip tie handcuffs and a double-edged knife from Gilmartin’s bedroom.

According to police, many of the items appeared to have been shipped to the home in parts and from out of state.

He is facing 26 charges including two count of possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of dangerous weapon, three counts of leaving a firearm unattended, improper storage of a large capacity firearm, possession of ammunition without an fid card, and 18 counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device.

He has not been charged with making specific threats against law enforcement.

He was arraigned via telephone from the police department.

He is due for a dangerousness hearing on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

