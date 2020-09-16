Man held without bail in connection to NH fatal stabbing

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man has been held without bail connection to the fatal stabbing of a woman in Stratham, New Hampshire.

Robert Pavo, formerly of Berwick, Maine, has been indicted by the New Hampshire Multicounty Grand Jury in connection with the death of Catherine Heppner on February 9, according to Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald

He is charged with one count of first-degree murder for knowingly causing Heppner’s death by stabbing her before, after, and/or while engaged in or attempting to commit felonious sexual assault.

He is also charged with one count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing Heppner’s death under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life by stabbing her.

No further information was released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)