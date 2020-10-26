Man held without bail in connection with deadly Brockton shooing

A man accused of a deadly attack at a Brockton motel was ordered held without bail Monday.

D’Vante Bly-Mollenthiel, 22, of Brockton pleaded not guilty on one count of murder after prosecutors said he shot a 20-year-old Christopher Lascase inside a Super 8 Motel room Friday night, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Lascase was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead.

Bly-Mollenthiel is due back in court next month.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)