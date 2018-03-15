Man held without bail on murder charge after killing girlfriend in Needham

DEDHAM (WHDH) - Twenty-four-year-old Benjamin Walsh was ordered held without bail on a murder charge after killing his girlfriend in Needham. Walsh also stabbed both his mother and father at a restaurant in Millis.

Walsh is due back in court on March 15 for that charge and will also return to Wrentham District Court on March 14 on the other five charges he is facing.

RELATED: Man pleads not guilty to murdering girlfriend in Needham, stabbing parents in Millis.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)