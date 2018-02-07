Man hit and killed by Commuter Rail train in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — A man was hit and killed by a Commuter Rail train Wednesday night in Gloucester.

The man was struck on the Newburyport-Rockport Line between the West Gloucester and Gloucester stations just after 7:30 p.m. Officials said the man was trespassing on the tracks when he was hit.

The man has not been identified. Transit Police said foul play is not suspected.

