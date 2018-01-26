Man hit and killed by Commuter Rail train in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) — State Police and Transit Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a Commuter Rail train in Lawrence on Friday afternoon.

Police said the man was struck at around 2 p.m. Friday near Merrimack Street. An inbound train on the Haverhill Line struck the man.

The man was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not release his name but said he was in his 30s.

Buses are currently running between Lawrence and Haverhill.

