BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was flown to a trauma center after being hit by a car in Bellingham.

Police said the 57-year-old man was crossing North Main Street before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit.

A police officer came upon the crash and began treating the man for serious injuries before he as taken to the hospital.

His current condition is unknown.

Police said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

