BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man was taken to an area hospital early Monday morning after he was hit by a car that may have been doing donuts in a Brockton parking lot, police said.

A Brockton police spokesperson said the incident happened in the area of 696 Crescent Street near 1:15 a.m.

Emergency crews responded and brought the injured man to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brocton, the spokesperson said. The man was later flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital.

The spokesperson said the man was in serious condition.

While the man received treatment, the spokesperson said, police were investigating whether drivers were doing donuts with their vehicles “when one of the vehicles swung around and hit the victim.”

The spokesperson said investigators had no suspects identified as of around 8:15 a.m. and asked anyone with information to contact Brockton police.

