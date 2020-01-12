Man hit by three vehicles, killed while crossing highway in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on a highway while trying to get to a nearby gas station on Saturday morning in Manchester, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a crash on I-293 northbound just before 10:30 a.m. found a man was hit by three vehicles near exit 7, according to police.

The man, identified as Billy Slatton, 54, of Deering had gotten out of a silver Toyota Rav4 in the breakdown lane when the driver started experiencing mechanical problems, police said.

When he exited the passenger seat, police say he attempted to cross the highway to get to a gas station and was hit by a BMW, Chevrolet Trailblazer and Volvo.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three vehicles remained on scene and are cooperating with police, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing.

