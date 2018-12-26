Man hit by trailer just after separate rollover crash

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — First responders faced a hectic scene in Dover responding to separate incidents of a rollover crash and a man getting struck by a tractor trailer after running into traffic.

State police say a 16-year-old girl was trying to merge onto Route 16 Wednesday morning when she crashed into a cement barrier, causing the car to flip onto its roof.

No one was injured in that crash, but as emergency personnel worked to clear the roadway, they were notified that a man had gotten out of a car he was riding in just before the crash and was running into the northbound lane.

The 39-year-old man was then hit by a tractor trailer. He was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

