Man hits head, falls several feet in zip lining accident in Essex

ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - An Essex man sustained serious injuries after hitting his head and falling while zip lining on Friday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call for a man who fell several feet on Choate Street found the 19-year-old victim who hit a tree and fell approximately 8 to 10 feet while zip lining, officials said.

The man was treated at the scene by members of the Essex Fire Department and Manchester-by-the-Sea paramedics, police said.

He was brought to a landing zone at Shepard Memorial Park before being medflighted to a Boston hospital, officials said.

No additional information was immediately released.

