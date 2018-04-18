Man holds ex-girlfriend hostage, slashes her with knife, police say

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Worcester man is facing charges after authorities say he held his ex-girlfriend hostage at knifepoint inside a city apartment following a daylong dispute.

Multiple officers responded around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to Queen Street for a report of domestic assault in progress and found a 39-year-old man who was holding a woman in a kitchen against her will, according to police.

Trained hostage negotiators were able to talk the suspect into releasing the woman. The woman was suffering from bruises, cuts and a stab wound to the hand, officials said. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. During an investigation, police learned the suspect had beat and threatened the woman in a car before crashing it into a pole earlier in the day.

The man is charged with assault and battery, assault to murder, and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police said the man’s name is being withheld due to a Massachusetts law that shields the names of people who are arrested and charged with domestic violence.

