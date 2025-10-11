NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter after being bitten by a dog in Nashua, New Hampshire on Saturday, 7NEWS sources say.

Officers could be seen gathered at a home on Burgundy Drive. Fire officials confirmed the officers responded to the home to assist someone who was injured by a dog.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and later airlifted to a hospital in Boston.

No additional information was immediately available.

