NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter after being bitten by a dog in Nashua, New Hampshire on Saturday, 7NEWS sources say.

Officers could be seen gathered at a home on Burgundy Drive. Fire officials confirmed the officers responded to the home to assist someone who was injured by a dog.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and later airlifted to a hospital in Boston.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox