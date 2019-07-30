Man hospitalized after being found at bottom of pool in Danvers

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital after he was found at the bottom of a pool in Danvers on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a person in need of medical aid at 30 Ledgewood Dr. learned a neighbor had pulled a man in his 70s from the pool, according to the Danvers Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Beverly Hospital after paramedics performed CPR.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Additional details were not immediately available.

