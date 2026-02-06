LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital after he was hit by a police cruiser near the UMass Lowell campus Thursday, according to Lowell police.

The crash happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. outside the O’Leary Library on Wilder Street near Bachelder Street.

A UMass Lowell shuttle bus was also pulled over at the scene.

Students said the intersection can be very busy with both pedestrians and cars.

“The police usually patrol so they’re usually aware of the surroundings, so it’s kind of surprising that they would have hit someone right there because there are signs that say there’s a crosswalk there,” said Meghan Kimtis, a UMass Lowell student. “We got an alarming text while we were in school saying to stay away from Wilder Street and Broadway Street due to road closure which never really closes. So when it’s really shut down it’s when it’s a concern.”

In a statement, UMass Lowell wrote in part, “The thoughts of the UMass Lowell community are with those involved in this tragic incident. The university will be making counseling resources available on Friday to members of the UMass Lowell community who witnessed the incident and are in need of support.”

Lowell police and the Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)