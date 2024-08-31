ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A 62-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Saturday after a tree fell on the vehicle he was using to clear land behind his house and impaled his abdomen, officials said.

Fire officials say the man was using a machine to clear a wooded area when the tree went through the vehicle he was driving. He was rushed to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

