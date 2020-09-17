Man hospitalized after being pulled from water in Winthrop

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from the water in Winthrop on Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to the incident found the man near the beach at Coughlin Park, officials said.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for unknown injuries.

No foul play is suspected.

