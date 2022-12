DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said a man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on Maxwell Street Sunday morning.

According to police, the woman was still armed when officers arrived on the scene.

Police would not say if any arrests were made, and the severity of the man’s injury was unclear.

