NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was taken to the hospital after the box truck he was driving went off the road and crashed in North Hampton, New Hampshore on Sunday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on I-95 southbound around 9:30 a.m. determined the box truck abruptly turned to the right, went off the road, and went down an embankment before crashing into a tree, according to state police.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Alison J. Baumbach at 603-223-4381 or Alison.J.Baumbach@dos.nh.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)