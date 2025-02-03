BARTLETT, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a chair fell from a lift at a New Hampshire ski resort on Sunday, sending a man who was on it 20 feet to the ground, officials said.

First responders were called to Attitash Mountain Resort around 12:15 p.m. after learning that a chair detached from a chairlift and fell to the ground with a person on it, according to a joint statement issued by the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Passenger Tramway Safety Board.

Tramway inspectors with the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office responded and determined the chair dislodged from the Flying Bear lift and fell approximately 20 feet. Witnesses said the man was conscious and walking after the fall. He was assisted by Ski Patrol and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears a mechanical failure caused one of the chairs to dislodge from the cable. The manufacturer of the lift has been contacted and is responding to the scene to assist with the investigation.

No other injuries were reported. All other passengers that were on the lift at the time of the incident were unloaded normally at the top of the lift.

The lift is currently closed while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

