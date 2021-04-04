Man hospitalized after Dedham house fire

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a house fire sent a Dedham man to the hospital Sunday.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze on Riverside Drive found a fire that appeared to have started in the fireplace, officials said.

One man was sent to the hospital for evaluation and the house suffered significant damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

