FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a dirt bike crash in Foxboro.

The crash happened at the state forest in Foxboro early Tuesday evening.

Police say the man was flown to a local hospital with potential head trauma, a spinal injury and broken bones.

The crash is currently under investigation.

