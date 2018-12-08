Man hospitalized after driving SUV off pier

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts authorities say a man in his 50s who drove his SUV off a pier and into the water was able to get back to shore and was taken to a hospital.

State police say the man drove through a railing at the Nut Island pier in Quincy shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday. Officials say the vehicle went completely underwater, but the man was able to get out quickly.

Police haven’t released the man’s name. He was taken to Boston Medical Center in unknown condition.

A state police spokesman says investigators are trying to determine why the SUV crashed through the railing.

Authorities say they were going to wait for low tide before removing the vehicle from the water.

