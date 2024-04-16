ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital Monday after falling from a window in Allston, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person out a window at 72 Gardner Street found a man who appeared to have fallen from the second-floor window, according to police.

He is expected to survive his injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)