MONSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was hospitalized after officials say he fell into an underground water storage tank in Monson on Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to a call around 8 p.m. about a person who had fallen 30 to 50 feet into an underground water storage container that is believed to have serviced the former Monson Developmental Center off Upper Palmer Road, according to Monson police.

They were able to get the 32-year-old male victim out of the tank.

He was transported to a hospital with injuries that are said to be non-life-threatening.

No additional information was immediately released.

