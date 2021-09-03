SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was hospitalized following an incident at Swampscott Town Hall on Friday morning.

The man had been volunteering his time to help set up for a fundraiser when he got into a forklift located inside the Town Hall garage on Monument Avenue and part of the building collapsed, according to Swampscott Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald.

EMS transported the man to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“So grateful we did not have more serious injuries,” Fitzgerald said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

