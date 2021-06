MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was seriously hurt after getting pinned underneath a boat in Marshfield.

Fire officials say two men were launching their boat when it slipped of the trailer.

They say witnesses helped free the victim before firefighters arrived and he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

There has been no word on his condition.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)