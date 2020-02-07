Man hospitalized after high winds batter North Station construction site

BOSTON (WHDH) - One man was wheeled out of a popular Boston restaurant on a stretcher Friday afternoon after high winds battered a North Station construction site.

Fire crews were dispatched to 100 Causeway Street around 4 p.m. after receiving reports of construction material plummeting to the sidewalk during the rush hour commute.

A number of bricks reportedly fell a “short distance” from a nearby building and landed in front of a Santander Bank branch, according to firefighters.

Witnesses tell 7NEWS that across the street, a large wooden wall also blew over due to the high wind gusts throughout the city.

The man was conscious as first responders loaded him into the ambulance. He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with minor injuries

The cause of those injuries is unknown at this time.

A building inspector was called to evaluate the scene.

A section of Causeway Street was temporarily closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Fans attending the Celtics game should use the Haverhill or Portland street entries.

No further information was immediately available

Tech Rescue response at 4pm to 100 Causeway https://t.co/r1kPTOwrPL the Garden for some debris falling a short distance onto the sidewalk from a building under construction. @BOSTON_EMS treated and transported 1 with a minor injury. Building Inspector to respond pic.twitter.com/6qCC4enctj — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 7, 2020

#BPDTrafficAdviory: Due to falling debris and high wind conditions, a section of Causeway St is closed temporarily to both motor vehicle/pedestrian traffic. Fans attending @celtics game can still access the @tdgarden from either Portland St or Haverhill St entry points. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 7, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)