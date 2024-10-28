LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police responded to a car accident on South Union Street early Monday morning.

“Upon arrival Officers located a 27-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” police said in a statement. “He was treated on scene by paramedics and EMT’s from Lawrence General Hospital, and was subsequently transported by ambulance to that facility. He was later transported to a Boston hospital with what are believed at this time to be non-life threatening injuries.”

Police said the incident is not believed to be random that they believe their is ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

