Man hospitalized after massive tree crashes down on Beverly home

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Beverly man was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a massive tree that crashed down on his home during a powerful storm that battered the region overnight.

Rachael and William Corkum were sound asleep early Thursday morning when a tree was blown over onto the roof of their Brimbal Avenue home.

Officers responding to the couple’s home around 2:30 p.m. found William suffering from a head laceration caused by a branch that pierced the roof.

Rachel says her husband was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

“He’s good. I’m good,” she told 7NEWS. “He did just wake up, so I’m going to spend a little time with him.”

A tree limb also sliced through the roof of a home on Hidden Road in Methuen, puncturing a man’s bed and pillow. He was not hurt.

Hundreds of thousands of Bay State residents were left without power.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)