Man hospitalized after near-drowning at Cape Cod hotel

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital after he nearly drowned in a pool at a Cape Cod hotel Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency officials responding to the Harbor Hotel on Commercial Sreet in Provincetown learned a group of bystanders had started CPR after pulling a 35-year-old man from the pool, according to the Provincetown Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

