BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a report of a shooting in Charlestown Tuesday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department.

At around 4:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of 20 Polk St. and found ballistic evidence on the scene, Boston police said.

A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds brought himself to a hospital outside the City of Boston, according to investigators. He was transferred to a Boston trauma hospital, police said.

He is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

No arrests have been made, according to police. The incident remains under investigation.

